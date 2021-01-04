S. Illinois seeks revenge on Drake

Southern Illinois (7-2, 1-2) vs. Drake (12-0, 3-0)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois seeks revenge on Drake after dropping the first matchup in Des Moines. The teams last played on Jan. 3, when the Bulldogs outshot Southern Illinois 50.9 percent to 40.8 percent and had five fewer turnovers on the way to a 73-55 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Drake has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Shanquan Hemphill, Roman Penn, D.J. Wilkins and Tremell Murphy have combined to account for 55 percent of the team's scoring this year and 59 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Marcus Domask has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Southern Illinois field goals over the last three games. The sophomore forward has 16 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Southern Illinois's Ben Harvey has attempted 18 3-pointers and connected on 44.4 percent of them, and is 3 for 9 over his past five games.

STREAK SCORING: Drake has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 89.6 points while giving up 59.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Drake is rated first among MVC teams with an average of 83.8 points per game.

