Greene’s double-double leads No. 16 Ohio St women by Penn St

Madison Greene had 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Jacy Sheldon scored 21 points and No. 16 Ohio State beat Penn State 82-69 on Monday night in its first game since Dec. 10.

Ohio State led by as many as 18 points in the second half before Penn State started the fourth quarter on an 8-2 run to cut it to 68-61 with 7:21 left. Greene scored eight points during Ohio State's 12-5 spurt for a 14-point lead at the 2:36 mark.

Ohio State (5-0, 1-0 Big Ten) went 24 days between games after pausing due to COVID-19 protocols, last beating Miami (Ohio).

Braxtin Miller added 10 points for the Buckeyes, who were missing three players — including leading scorer (17.8) and rebounder (10.5) Dorka Juhasz. Ohio State is scheduled to face Illinois on Thursday and Rutgers on Sunday.

Makenna Marisa had 21 points and nine rebounds for Penn State (3-4, 0-3). Kelly Jekot scored 12 points of her 19 points in the second quarter and Niya Beverley, a transfer from Wisconsin, added 14 points. The Lady Lions host No. 19 Indiana on Thursday.