Charlotte takes on Atlanta on 3-game losing streak

Charlotte Hornets (2-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (4-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte is looking to break its three-game losing streak with a victory over Atlanta.

Atlanta went 20-47 overall and 6-7 in Southeast Division play in the 2019-20 season. The Hawks gave up 119.7 points per game while committing 23.1 fouls last season.

Charlotte went 23-42 overall and 2-7 in Southeast Division play in the 2019-20 season. The Hornets averaged 16.2 points off of turnovers, 13.4 second chance points and 33.8 bench points last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (foot), Tony Snell: out (foot), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Danilo Gallinari: out (ankle).

Hornets: Cody Zeller: out (hand).