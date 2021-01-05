Utah State looks to extend streak vs NM

Utah State (7-3, 4-0) vs. New Mexico (3-4, 0-4)

Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State looks for its eighth straight conference win against New Mexico. Utah State's last MWC loss came against the New Mexico Lobos 66-64 on Feb. 29, 2020. New Mexico has dropped its last five games against conference opponents dating back to last season.

SUPER SENIORS: New Mexico's Makuach Maluach, Rod Brown and Saquan Singleton have combined to account for 46 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Lobos points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Aggies have scored 86.8 points per game and allowed 53.8 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both nice improvements over the 67.4 points scored and 71.2 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.MIGHTY MAKUACH: Maluach has connected on 38.1 percent of the 21 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 14 over his last three games. He's also made 56.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Utah State is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 2-3 when fewer than four Aggies players score in double-figures.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lobos. New Mexico has 32 assists on 59 field goals (54.2 percent) across its past three outings while Utah State has assists on 58 of 94 field goals (61.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico is ranked fifth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 41.2 percent. The Lobos have averaged 16.4 offensive boards per game, but that number has slipped to 12.5 over their four-game losing streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25