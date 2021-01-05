Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Arkansas looks to knock off No. 9 Tennessee

The Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

Arkansas (9-1, 1-1) vs. No. 9 Tennessee (7-1, 1-1)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Tennessee looks to give Arkansas its fifth straight loss against ranked opponents. Arkansas' last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 19 LSU Tigers 90-89 on Feb. 2, 2019. Tennessee lost 71-63 to Alabama in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Arkansas has benefited heavily from its seniors. Moses Moody, JD Notae, Justin Smith and Jalen Tate have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team's scoring this year and 64 percent of all Razorbacks points over the team's last five games.MIGHTY MOSES: Moody has connected on 42 percent of the 50 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 19 over his last three games. He's also made 78 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Volunteers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Razorbacks. Tennessee has 37 assists on 76 field goals (48.7 percent) across its previous three contests while Arkansas has assists on 35 of 77 field goals (45.5 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Tennessee has held opposing teams to 55 points per game this season, the second-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

