Gilyard scores 22 to carry Richmond past Rhode Island 80-73

The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va.

Jacob Gilyard had a season-high 22 points as Richmond defeated Rhode Island 80-73 on Wednesday night.

Grant Golden had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Richmond (8-3, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Blake Francis added 15 points and Nathan Cayo had 14. Gilyard made 6 of 8 3-pointers and had five steals.

Fatts Russell had 18 points and six rebounds for the Rams (5-6, 2-2). Antwan Walker added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jeremy Sheppard had 11 points.

