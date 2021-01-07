Hyland’s double-double helps VCU beat George Mason 66-61

Sophomore Nah'Shon Hyland scored 23 points and grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds — his first career double-double — to help VCU beat George Mason 66-61 on Wednesday night for the Rams' seventh win in a row.

Vince Williams added 13 points and three steals for VCU (9-2, 2-0 Atlantic 10).

Josh Oduro had 13 points and nine rebounds for George Mason (5-4, 1-2). AJ Wilson and Tyler Kolek added 12 points apiece and Javon Greene had 10 points and seven rebounds.