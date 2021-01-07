Falcons interview Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady

FILE - Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, left, and offensive coordinator Joe Brady watch from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Charlotte, N.C., in this, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, file photo. Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady is becoming a popular name for NFL teams seeking to fill head coaching vacancies. A person familiar with the situation says the Chargers, Falcons and Texans have all asked for and received permission from the Panthers to interview Brady for their head coaching jobs. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt, File) AP

The Atlanta Falcons have resumed their search for a new coach by interviewing Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

The Falcons said Thursday they conducted a virtual interview with Brady on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Brady is a popular name in coaching searches after only one season as an NFL coordinator. The Chargers and Texans also have received permission from the Panthers to interview Brady.

Brady moved to Carolina last season after helping lead LSU to a national championship. His role as LSU’s passing game coordinator with quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner, was a key to the Tigers' championship.

Brady is the fourth candidate to be interviewed by the Falcons. There has been an even mix of candidates with offensive and defensive backgrounds.

On Monday, the team conducted virtual interviews with Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris, the team's former defensive coordinator who also coached on offense, interviewed on Friday.

Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles told The Associated Press on Wednesday he expects to interview but for now is focused on the playoffs.

The Falcons also are seeking a replacement for general manager Thomas Dimitroff, who was fired along with coach Dan Quinn following an 0-5 start that led to a 4-12 finish. It is possible the team could have a new general manager assist in the selection of a coach.

On Wednesday, the Falcons conducted a virtual interview with Terry Fontenot, the New Orleans Saints vice president and assistant general manager in charge of pro personnel.

The Falcons previously met with former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith, Atlanta director of college scouting Anthony Robinson and two other directors of college scouting, Brad Holmes of the Los Angeles Rams and Morocco Brown of the Indianapolis Colts.