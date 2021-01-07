Sports

King leads E. Kentucky past Jacksonville St. 69-66 in OT

The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Ky.

Tre King tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds and Eastern Kentucky scored the last six points in overtime to beat Jacksonville State 69-66 on Thursday night.

After the Gamecocks scored the first four points of overtime, the Colonels finally broke through on a Curtis Lewis 3 with 2:01 to go. Wendell Green Jr. scored on their next possession. Green then closed the scoring with a free throw with 27 seconds left.

The teams combined to go 3 of 16 in OT with Jacksonville State, which went 1 of 6, having two turnovers and getting outrebounded 9-5.

Green Jr. had 15 points and six rebounds for Eastern Kentucky (10-2, 4-1 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Lewis added 13 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Knapper had 12 points.

Brandon Huffman had 16 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks for the Gamecocks (7-3, 3-1), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss. Juwan Perdue added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Finch had 10 points.

