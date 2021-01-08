Arizona hires Michigan’s Don Brown to lead defense

Arizona has hired Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown to lead its defense under new coach Jedd Fisch.

Nicknamed “Dr. Blitz,” Brown heads to the desert after five seasons under Jim Harbaugh.

“Don Brown has coordinated the most elite defenses in all of college football, year in and year out, and today Wildcat Nation, we get to introduce him to you as our new defensive coordinator,” Fisch said in a statement on Thursday.

Brown has coached nearly 45 years and is a five-time nominee — a finalist in 2016 — for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation's top assistant coach. He also served as defensive coordinator at Boston College (2013-15), UConn (2011-12) and Maryland (2009).

Brown also served as head coach at Massachusetts, Northeastern and Plymouth State.