Sports

LSU looks to extend streak vs No. 13 Mizzou

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo.

LSU (7-2, 2-1) vs. No. 13 Missouri (7-2, 1-2)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over No. 13 Missouri. LSU has won by an average of 6 points in its last five wins over the Tigers. Missouri's last win in the series came on Jan. 8, 2015, a 74-67 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Missouri has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Xavier Pinson, Jeremiah Tilmon, Dru Smith and Mark Smith have combined to account for 68 percent of the team's scoring this year and 69 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.TERRIFIC THOMAS: Cameron Thomas has connected on 33.3 percent of the 75 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 29 over the last three games. He's also made 91.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Missouri is 6-0 when recording at least nine offensive rebounds and 1-2 when it falls shy of that mark. LSU is 6-0 when it holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 47.9 percent or worse, and 1-2 when opponents exceed that percentage.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Missouri offense has recently gotten buckets via assists more often than LSU. Missouri has an assist on 34 of 66 field goals (51.5 percent) over its past three outings while LSU has assists on 35 of 86 field goals (40.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: LSU is ranked second among SEC teams with an average of 86.8 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

News

Kenin reaches 3rd round in Abu Dhabi after Flipkens injury

January 08, 2021 6:15 AM

Football

Phil Rosenthal: Nickelodeon’s Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Noah Eagle prepare to call Sunday’s Bears playoff game: ’I’ve been asked a lot if I’m going to get slimed ... I’m bringing a shower cap’

Football

‘Top five’: How a childhood mantra is driving Ravens TE Mark Andrews to greatness

Football

Matt Calkins: Seahawks’ dynamic receiving duo — DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett — counted on to provide more playoff thrills

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service