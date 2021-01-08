UCLA looks for road win vs Arizona

UCLA (8-2, 4-0) vs. Arizona (9-2, 3-2)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA looks for its third straight win over Arizona at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona's last win at home against the Bruins came on Feb. 12, 2016.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Arizona's James Akinjo, Azuolas Tubelis and Bennedict Mathurin have combined to score 43 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 48 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Wildcats have scored 80.4 points per game across five conference games. That's an improvement from the 77.3 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Tyger Campbell has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all UCLA field goals over the last three games. Campbell has accounted for 12 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Wildcats are 8-0 when they block at least three opposing shots and 1-2 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bruins are 6-0 when the team blocks at least three shots and 2-2 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Wildcats have averaged 26.8 free throws per game and 29 per game over their last five games.

