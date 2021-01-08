Sports

Stephen F. Austin defeats Midwestern State 87-71

The Associated Press

NACOGDOCHES, Texas

Cameron Johnson had a career-high 36 points as Stephen F. Austin topped Midwestern State 87-71 on Friday night.

Johnson hit 13 of 16 shots.

Gavin Kensmil had 17 points for Stephen F. Austin (5-2), which earned its fifth straight home victory. DeAndre Heckard added 11 points. Roti Ware had six rebounds.

Derrick Ogechi had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Mustangs. Jermane Carter added 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Rommell Williams had 10 points.

