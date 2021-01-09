LeVert leads Brooklyn against Oklahoma City after 43-point outing

Oklahoma City Thunder (4-4, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (5-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder after Caris LeVert scored 43 points in the Nets' 115-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

Brooklyn went 35-37 overall with a 20-16 record at home a season ago. The Nets averaged 24.5 assists per game on 40.4 made field goals last season.

Oklahoma City finished 27-19 in Western Conference games and 21-14 on the road a season ago. The Thunder averaged 21.7 assists per game on 40.0 made field goals last season.

The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Kyrie Irving: out (personal), Tyler Johnson: out (health and safety protocols), Kevin Durant: out (health and safety protocols).

Thunder: Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).