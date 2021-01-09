Utah Valley looks to sweep California Baptist

California Baptist (3-3, 0-1) vs. Utah Valley (3-5, 1-0)

UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist seeks revenge on Utah Valley after dropping the first matchup in Orem. The teams last played on Jan. 8, when the Wolverines shot 47.5 percent from the field while holding California Baptist to just 35.7 percent on the way to a 77-50 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Fardaws Aimaq has averaged a double-double (15.4 points and 15.1 rebounds) to lead the way for the Wolverines. Complementing Aimaq is Trey Woodbury, who is maintaining an average of 14.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. The Lancers have been led by Ty Rowell, who is averaging 15.3 points and 4.8 assists.TERRIFIC TY: Rowell has connected on 45.5 percent of the 44 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 29 over the last five games. He's also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Lancers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Wolverines. Utah Valley has an assist on 45 of 77 field goals (58.4 percent) over its previous three contests while California Baptist has assists on 60 of 94 field goals (63.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The California Baptist offense has scored 83.8 points per game this season, ranking the Lancers 23rd among Division I teams. The Utah Valley defense has allowed 74.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 213th overall).

