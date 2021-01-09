Wofford seeks revenge on UNCG

Wofford (5-4, 2-1) vs. UNC Greensboro (6-4, 1-1)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro goes for the season sweep over Wofford after winning the previous matchup in Spartanburg. The teams last played on Jan. 6, when the Spartans outshot Wofford 46.9 percent to 43.6 percent and had five fewer turnovers en route to an 84-75 victory.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: UNC Greensboro has been fueled by senior leadership while Wofford has relied on freshmen this year. Seniors Isaiah Miller, Keyshaun Langley and Kaleb Hunter have combined to account for 43 percent of UNC Greensboro's scoring this season. On the other side, freshmen Storm Murphy, Tray Hollowell and Morgan Safford have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team's scoring this year.

CREATING OFFENSE: Murphy has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Wofford field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 30 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Terriers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Spartans. UNC Greensboro has an assist on 44 of 83 field goals (53 percent) over its past three outings while Wofford has assists on 50 of 87 field goals (57.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford as a team has made 11.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-most among Division I teams. The Terriers have averaged 12.4 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

