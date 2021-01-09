Noel leads UMass-Lowell over Hartford 71-62

Obadiah Noel scored 24 points as UMass Lowell defeated Hartford 71-62 on Saturday.

Connor Withers added 20 points for the River Hawks. Withers also had nine rebounds.

Salif Boudie had 19 points for UMass Lowell (4-7, 3-4 America East Conference). Bryce Daley added six assists.

UMass Lowell scored 36 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Miroslav Stafl had 16 points for the Hawks (7-5, 4-3). Austin Williams added 14 points and six rebounds. Hunter Marks had 11 points.

