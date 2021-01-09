Sports

Winthrop remains unbeaten with 10th straight victory

The Associated Press

ROCK HILL, S.C.

Adonis Arms came off the bench to tally 17 points in 18 minutes to lead Winthrop to a 75-65 win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday, the Eagles’ 10th straight victory to start the season and the 15th in a row over two seasons.

Chandler Vaudrin had 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Winthrop (10-0, 7-0 Big South Conference), which is off to its best start in program history. Micheal Anumba added 10 points and seven rebounds. Kelton Talford had seven rebounds.

Jordan Sears had a career-high 18 points off the bench for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-7, 2-3). Jaheam Cornwall added 17 points. Jamaine Mann had eight rebounds. Jacob Falko had seven points and 10 rebounds.

