Sports

Phillies add bullpen depth with trade for Giants RHP Coonrod

The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-hander Sam Coonrod from the San Francisco Giants on Saturday in exchange for right-hander Carson Ragsdale.

The 28-year-old Coonrod went 0-2 with three saves and a 9.82 ERA in 18 appearances for the Giants last season. He is 5-3 with three saves and a 5.74 ERA in two seasons with the Giants. He has made 51 career appearances, all in relief.

Ragsdale was selected by the Phillies in the fourth round of the June 2020 draft out of the University of South Florida. He participated in the 2020 Florida Instructional League.

  Comments  

Sports

Brown scores 37 to carry The Citadel past Chattanooga 92-87

January 09, 2021 4:05 PM

News

No. 21 Duke tops Wake Forest 79-68 in Krzyzewski’s return

January 09, 2021 4:03 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service