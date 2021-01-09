Monmouth looks to sweep Marist

Marist (6-3, 4-3) vs. Monmouth (4-4, 4-3)

OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth goes for the season sweep over Marist after winning the previous matchup in West Long Branch. The teams last played each other on Jan. 9, when the Hawks outshot Marist 50 percent to 47.3 percent and hit 15 more free throws en route to the 80-64 victory.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Monmouth has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Marist has relied on freshmen. Seniors Deion Hammond, George Papas, Marcus McClary and Melik Martin have collectively accounted for 60 percent of Monmouth's scoring this season. On the other hand, freshmen Ricardo Wright, Jordan Jones and Hakim Byrd have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team's scoring this year and have scored 52 percent of all Red Foxes points over their last five.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hawks have given up only 72.4 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 96 per game they gave up in non-conference play.ROBUST RICARDO: Wright has connected on 37.8 percent of the 45 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 10 for 22 over the last three games. He's also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Monmouth has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 87 points while giving up 66.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Red Foxes have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Hawks. Monmouth has an assist on 33 of 79 field goals (41.8 percent) over its previous three contests while Marist has assists on 42 of 75 field goals (56 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Monmouth is ranked first among MAAC teams with an average of 80.3 points per game.

