Vermont looks to extend streak vs Binghamton

Vermont (4-3, 4-3) vs. Binghamton (1-9, 1-6)

Events Center, Vestal, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont looks for its 13th straight win in the head-to-head series over Binghamton. Vermont has won by an average of 19 points in its last 12 wins over the Bearcats. Binghamton's last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2015, a 57-55 win.

TEAM LEADERS: Binghamton's Brenton Mills has averaged 15.8 points while George Tinsley has put up 8.1 points and 7.1 rebounds. For the Catamounts, Ryan Davis has averaged 22.8 points and 7.2 rebounds while Ben Shungu has put up 11.6 points and five rebounds.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Catamounts have scored 75 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the zero per game they managed against non-conference competition.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 47.1 percent of the 17 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over the last three games. He's also converted 76.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Binghamton has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 63.8 points while giving up 75.2.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Catamounts have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bearcats. Binghamton has 30 assists on 72 field goals (41.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Vermont has assists on 46 of 75 field goals (61.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton has made 9.7 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is most among America East teams.

