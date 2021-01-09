New Hampshire seeks revenge on UMBC

Maryland-Baltimore County (8-2, 4-1) vs. New Hampshire (4-4, 3-2)

Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Baltimore County goes for the season sweep over New Hampshire after winning the previous matchup in Durham. The teams last met on Jan. 9, when the Retrievers outshot New Hampshire from the field 37.9 percent to 34.5 percent and made 10 more free throws en route to the 15-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: New Hampshire's Jayden Martinez has averaged 13.9 points and 9.1 rebounds while Nick Guadarrama has put up 11.8 points and eight rebounds. For the Retrievers, Brandon Horvath has averaged 16 points and 8.1 rebounds while R.J. Eytle-Rock has put up 11.4 points and four rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Wildcats have allowed just 61.2 points per game to America East opponents so far, an improvement from the 78.5 per game they allowed in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Horvath has connected on 44.4 percent of the 27 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 68.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Maryland-Baltimore County has won its last five road games, scoring 69 points, while allowing 58.4 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Retrievers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. New Hampshire has an assist on 25 of 60 field goals (41.7 percent) over its past three outings while Maryland-Baltimore County has assists on 31 of 73 field goals (42.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire is ranked second among America East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 28.7 percent. The Wildcats have averaged 11.3 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25