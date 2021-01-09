Morgan State looks to sweep Norfolk State

Morgan State (5-2, 1-0) vs. Norfolk State (4-4, 0-1)

Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State goes for the season sweep over Norfolk State after winning the previous matchup in Norfolk. The teams last played on Jan. 9, when the Bears shot 38 percent from the field while limiting Norfolk State's shooters to just 34.9 percent on the way to the 78-74 victory.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Devante Carter has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Norfolk State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 31 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Morgan State has won its last four road games, scoring 76.5 points, while allowing 69.5 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bears have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Spartans. Norfolk State has an assist on 25 of 71 field goals (35.2 percent) over its previous three contests while Morgan State has assists on 44 of 75 field goals (58.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State has committed a turnover on just 18.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all MEAC teams. The Spartans have turned the ball over only 12.6 times per game this season.

