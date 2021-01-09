Sports

Givance leads Evansville over Illinois St. 57-48

The Associated Press

EVANSVILLE, Ind.

Shamar Givance posted 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Evansville beat Illinois State 57-48 on Saturday.

Jawaun Newton matched his career high with 19 points for Evansville (6-5, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. The Purple Aces had lost 11 straight against Illinois State

Antonio Reeves had 11 points for the Redbirds (3-6, 0-3). DJ Horne added 10 points. Josiah Strong had 10 points.

The teams square off again on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Business

NCAA preparing to delay vote on athlete compensation rules

January 09, 2021 4:25 PM

Sports

Cal grabs 1st Pac-12 win beating Washington 84-78

January 09, 2021 5:36 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service