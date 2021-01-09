Sports

Five in double figures for Montana in win over Whitworth

The Associated Press

MISSOULA, Mont.

Josh Vazquez had 14 points to lead five Montana players in double figures as the Grizzlies beat Division III Whitworth 84-67 on Saturday.

Robby Beasley III and Brandon Whitney added 12 points apiece for the Grizzlies. Josh Bannan chipped in 11 points, and Kyle Owens had 10.

Liam Fitzgerald had 13 points and five steals for the Pirates. Miguel Lopez also scored 13 points. Rowan Anderson had 11 points and eight assists.

Montana led 40-36 at halftime.

