Taylor’s late 3 carries Austin Peay past E. Illinois 74-71

The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, Ill.

Terry Taylor banked in a game-winning 3-point shot at the buzzer as Austin Peay foiled Eastern Illinois' comeback 74-71 Saturday night.

Taylor poured in a season-high 38 points plus 17 rebounds for Austin Peay. His eighth double-double of the season was already in the books by halftime as the Governors led 35-29 and extended the lead to 14 midway through the second half.

The Panthers rallied and tied at 71-71 with 13 seconds left after Mack Smith hit back-to-back 3-pointers.

Reginald Gee had eight points and six rebounds for Austin Peay (7-4, 3-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Carlos Paez added six assists.

Smith had 16 points for the Panthers (5-6, 2-2), shooting 4 of 12 from distance. Josiah Wallace added 14 points. Barlow Alleruzzo IV had 13 points and Marvin Johnson 12.

