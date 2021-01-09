Sports

King leads E. Kentucky past Tennessee Tech 90-80

The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Ky.

Tre King had a career-high 29 points to go with nine rebounds as Eastern Kentucky defeated Tennessee Tech 90-80 on Saturday night for the Colonels' best start since 1952-53.

Michael Moreno had 13 points for Eastern Kentucky (11-2, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Cooper Robb added 11 points. Curt Lewis had 11 points. Wendell Green Jr. had 10 points and a career-high 15 assists.

Eastern Kentucky achieved season highs with 16 3-pointers and 26 assists.

Tennessee Tech totaled 41 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Keishawn Davidson had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (1-12, 1-5). Jr. Clay added 15 points and 10 assists. Damaria Franklin had 14 points.

