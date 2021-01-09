Sports

Grigsby scores 24 to carry Seattle past St. Martin’s 98-63

The Associated Press

SEATTLE

Riley Grigsby had 24 points as Seattle easily defeated St. Martin’s 98-63 on Saturday night.

Darrion Trammell had 17 points and seven assists for Seattle (7-5), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Aaron Nettles added 16 points and six rebounds. Emeka Udenyi had 11 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

The 98 points were a season best for Seattle.

Tyke Thompson had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Saints. Tyler Velasquez added 12 points. Alex Schumacher had 10 points.

