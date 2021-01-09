Sports

Kreuser carries North Dakota St. past Omaha 80-66

The Associated Press

FARGO, N.D.

Rocky Kreuser tallied 19 points and 11 rebounds to lift North Dakota State to an 80-66 win over Omaha on Saturday night.

Sam Griesel had 18 points for North Dakota State (6-6, 4-0 Summit League), which won its fourth straight game. Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 14 points. Grant Nelson had 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Marlon Ruffin had 14 points for the Mavericks (2-12, 0-4), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. La’Mel Robinson added 13 points. Matt Pile had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Bison improve to 2-0 against the Mavericks for the season. North Dakota State defeated Nebraska Omaha 71-69 last Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Grigsby scores 24 to carry Seattle past St. Martin’s 98-63

January 09, 2021 11:34 PM

Football

Lions to interview Todd Bowles for coaching job, have shown interest in Pat Fitzgerald

Basketball

Wesley Matthews making the right adjustments in his Lakers bench role

Sports

Evee, Fiedler lead Rice over UTEP 71-68

January 09, 2021 11:29 PM

Basketball

Timberwolves regain Karl-Anthony Towns but fall in overtime to Spurs

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service