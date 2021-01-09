Sports

Obanor lifts Oral Roberts over North Dakota 74-57

The Associated Press

TULSA, Okla.

Kevin Obanor recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds to carry Oral Roberts to a 74-57 win over North Dakota on Saturday night.

Obanor also had seven turnovers.

Max Abmas had 16 points for Oral Roberts (6-6, 3-1 Summit League). DeShang Weaver added 15 points. RJ Glasper had 14 points.

After Oral Roberts outscored North Dakota 44-27 in the first half, both teams scored 30 in the second as the home team clinched the victory. The Golden Eagles’ 30 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

Caleb Nero had 17 points for the Fighting Hawks (3-10, 2-2). Filip Rebraca added 11 points and seven rebounds. Bentiu Panoam had 11 points.

The Golden Eagles leveled the season series against the Fighting Hawks with the win. North Dakota defeated Oral Roberts 72-71 last Friday.

