Sports

Stephens scores 31 to carry Lafayette past Bucknell 87-76

The Associated Press

EASTON, Pa.

E.J. Stephens had a career-high 31 points as Lafayette topped Bucknell 87-76 on Sunday night.

Stephens converted all 10 of his free throw attempts.

Tyrone Perry had 17 points for Lafayette (3-1, 3-1 Patriot League). Justin Jaworski added 15 points and six rebounds. Neal Quinn had 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Xander Rice scored a career-high 23 points for the Bison (0-4, 0-4). Andrew Funk added 13 points. Miles Latimer had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Wade scores 22 to lead Longwood past Campbell 78-69

January 10, 2021 8:50 PM

News

Nixon lifts No. 8 Texas A&M over No. 13 Arkansas 74-73

January 10, 2021 8:50 PM

Sports

Cone, No. 19 Hokies shut down Fighting Irish 77-63

January 10, 2021 8:48 PM

Sports

No. 14 Mississippi St. women hold off Ole Miss charge, 60-56

January 10, 2021 8:46 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service