Burns scores 17 to lift Colgate past Boston U 89-45

The Nets’ defensive issues continued, and their offense did not explode. With Kevin Durant back in the rotation, but still no Kyrie Irving (personal reasons), the Nets lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 129-116 on Sunday night.

Brooklyn built a 15-point second-quarter lead, but when the Nets offense faltered, their defense didn’t pick up the slack. The Thunder, led by third-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, hung 99 points in the first three quarters. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points on 10-of-15 shooting, leading the Thunder to an early 5-4 record.