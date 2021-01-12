Orlando takes on Boston on 3-game slide

Orlando Magic (6-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (7-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando comes into the matchup against Boston after losing three straight games.

Boston finished 48-24 overall and 26-10 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Celtics averaged 23.0 assists per game on 41.3 made field goals last season.

Orlando finished 33-40 overall and 20-23 in Eastern Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Magic shot 44.4% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Robert Williams III: out (health and safety protocols), Javonte Green: out (health and safety protocols), Semi Ojeleye: out (health and safety protocols), Tristan Thompson: out (health and safety protocols), Grant Williams: out (health and safety protocols), Kemba Walker: out (left knee), Jaylen Brown: day to day (health and safety protocols), Jayson Tatum: out (health and safety protocols).

Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Evan Fournier: out (back spasms), Michael Carter-Williams: out (foot), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).