Northwestern faces tough test vs No. 21 Ohio State

Northwestern (6-4, 3-3) vs. No. 21 Ohio State (9-3, 3-3)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Ohio State presents a tough challenge for Northwestern. Northwestern has won two of its five games against ranked teams this season. Ohio State has moved up to No. 21 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Rutgers last week.

SENIOR STUDS: Ohio State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Duane Washington Jr., Justice Sueing, Kyle Young and CJ Walker have combined to account for 54 percent of the team's scoring this year and 49 percent of all Buckeyes points over the last five games.NANCE IS A FORCE: Pete Nance has connected on 33.3 percent of the 27 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 11 over his last three games. He's also made 90 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Ohio State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 80.3 points while giving up 59.7.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Buckeyes. Ohio State has 41 assists on 75 field goals (54.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Northwestern has assists on 40 of 70 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Northwestern offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 24th-lowest rate in the nation. The Ohio State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 287th among Division I teams).

