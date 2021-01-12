McNeese St. looks to end streak vs Incarnate Word

McNeese State (6-5, 0-3) vs. Incarnate Word (4-5, 1-1)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word looks to extend McNeese State's conference losing streak to five games. McNeese State's last Southland win came against the Lamar Cardinals 70-66 on March 7, 2020. Incarnate Word lost 86-64 at New Orleans in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The explosive Keaston Willis has averaged 19.7 points and 5.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Cardinals. Marcus Larsson has complemented Willis and is maintaining an average of 9.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. The Cowboys have been led by A.J. Lawson, who is averaging 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Lawson has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all McNeese State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: McNeese State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 76 points and 6-0 when scoring at least 76.

PERFECT WHEN: McNeese State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 14 offensive rebounds. The Cowboys are 1-5 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The McNeese State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Cowboys 18th among Division I teams. The Incarnate Word offense has turned the ball over on 22.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Cardinals 290th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25