Denver faces conference rival Golden State

Golden State Warriors (6-5, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (5-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Denver; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Western Conference play.

Denver finished 46-27 overall and went 26-11 at home a season ago. The Nuggets averaged 26.7 assists per game on 42.0 made field goals last season.

Golden State finished 15-50 overall and 9-34 in Western Conference games in the 2019-20 season. The Warriors averaged 106.3 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (left knee), Gary Harris: out (personal), Michael Porter Jr.: out (health and safety protocols).

Warriors: Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Eric Paschall: out (health protocols), Alen Smailagic: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).