Utah State looks to extend streak vs San Diego St.

San Diego State (9-2, 3-1) vs. Utah State (9-3, 6-0)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State looks for its 10th straight conference win against San Diego State. Utah State's last MWC loss came against the New Mexico Lobos 66-64 on Feb. 29, 2020. San Diego State beat Nevada by two points at home on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: San Diego State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Matt Mitchell, Nathan Mensah, Jordan Schakel, Terrell Gomez and Trey Pulliam have combined to account for 75 percent of the team's scoring this season and 84 percent of all Aztecs points over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Aggies have scored 84.3 points per game and allowed 51 points per game across six conference games. Those are both significant improvements over the 71.8 points scored and 71.2 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MATT: Mitchell has connected on 37.2 percent of the 43 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 8 over the last three games. He's also made 82.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Utah State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 86.3 points while giving up 57.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Aztecs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Aggies. Utah State has 51 assists on 90 field goals (56.7 percent) across its previous three outings while San Diego State has assists on 41 of 72 field goals (56.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State is ranked first among MWC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.5 percent. The Aggies have averaged 13.3 offensive boards per game and 14.9 over their eight-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25