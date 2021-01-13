St. Mary’s looks for home win vs BYU

Brigham Young (9-3, 0-1) vs. Saint Mary's (9-3, 0-1)

University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary's looks for its seventh straight win over Brigham Young at University Credit Union Pavilion. The last victory for the Cougars at Saint Mary's was a 60-57 win on Feb. 15, 2014.

SENIOR STUDS: Brigham Young's Alex Barcello, Matt Haarms and Brandon Averette have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 45 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Tommy Kuhse has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Saint Mary's field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 30 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

THRIVING WITH THREES: Saint Mary's is 7-0 when it makes six or more 3-pointers and 2-3 when it falls shy of that mark. Brigham Young is 7-0 when it hits at least eight from long range and 2-3 on the year, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cougars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Gaels. Saint Mary's has an assist on 27 of 61 field goals (44.3 percent) across its past three outings while Brigham Young has assists on 57 of 93 field goals (61.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young is ranked second among WCC teams with an average of 78.1 points per game.

