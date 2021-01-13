Sports

Norfolk State routs North Carolina Wesleyan 80-58

The Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va.

J.J. Matthews registered 18 points and eight rebounds as Norfolk State rolled past North Carolina Wesleyan 80-58 on Wednesday.

Kyonze Chavis had 14 points for Norfolk State (6-4). Jalen Hawkins added 10 points.

The Spartans forced a season-high 25 turnovers.

Damon McDowell had 12 points for the Battling Bishops. Marquis Eskew added 10 points. Isaiah Lewis had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Football

Chargers have had conversation with Urban Meyer about head coach job

News

Texas COVID-19 cases top 2 million since the pandemic began

January 13, 2021 6:53 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service