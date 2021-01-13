Farabee leads Flyers to 6-3 win o over Penguins in opener

Philadelphia Flyers' Joel Farabee, center, celebrates his goal on Pittsburgh Penguins' goaltender Tristan Jarry, left, with Kevin Hayes, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) AP

Joel Farabee had a goal and three assists, Michael Raffl, James van Riemsdyk and Nolan Patrick also scored to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday in the first game of the NHL season.

The unconventional opener was decided when Raffl scored from the slot and beat Tristan Jarry 5:37 into the third for a 4-3 lead and the only cheers for the go-ahead goal came from Flyers fans watching at home.

The Flyers pounced from there -- Oskar Lindblom and Kevin Hayes scored 20 seconds apart to turn this one into a rout.t=

Mark Jankowski, Sidney Crosby and Bradon Tanev scored for the Penguins.

LIGHTNING 5, BLACKHAWKS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists in his return to the Tampa Bay Lightning lineup, and the defending Stanley Cup champions opened the season with win.

The Lightning captain, who played just one game in the playoffs, has points in 17 consecutive games — including 14 goals. Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli, Ondrej Palat and Mathieu Joseph also scored to help Tampa Bay win its seventh consecutive season opener.

Victor Hedman and Alex Killorn each finished with two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 23 saves.

Dylan Strome scored for Chicago, and Malcolm Subban stopped 28 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, CANADIENS 4, OT

TORONTO (AP) — Morgan Rielly scored at 3:24 of overtime to lift Toronto.

Rielly took a feed from Toronto captain John Tavares on a 2-on-1 to beat Montreal goalie Carey Price and end a chaotic extra period where both teams had chances to get the victory.

William Nylander had two goals and an assist for Toronto, while Tavares added a goal and two assists. Jimmy Vesey chipped in with his first goal for the Maple Leafs, and Frederik Andersen had 28 saves.

Josh Anderson scored twice in his debut for Montreal, while Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist, and Tomas Tatar also scored. Jonathan Drouin and Jeff Petry each added two assists. Price finished with 29 saves.