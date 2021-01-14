Stevenson, Southern Miss host Middle Tenn.

Middle Tennessee (3-5, 1-1) vs. Southern Miss (5-6, 1-3)

Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jordan Davis and Middle Tennessee will face Tyler Stevenson and Southern Miss. The senior Davis is averaging 12.2 points over the last five games. Stevenson, a junior, is averaging 15.6 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Southern Miss' Stevenson has averaged 12.6 points and 7.1 rebounds while LaDavius Draine has put up 10.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Blue Raiders, Davis has averaged 10.9 points while DeAndre Dishman has put up 7.1 points and 4.6 rebounds.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 30.8 percent of the 39 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 26 over the last five games. He's also made 72.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Middle Tennessee's Dishman has attempted two 3-pointers and has connected on zero percent of them.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Blue Raiders. Southern Miss has an assist on 25 of 68 field goals (36.8 percent) across its previous three games while Middle Tennessee has assists on 22 of 62 field goals (35.5 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Southern Miss has held opposing teams to 63.1 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all CUSA teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25