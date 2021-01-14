Sports

NC State QB transfer Hockman commits to Middle Tennessee

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

North Carolina State quarterback Bailey Hockman plans to play at Middle Tennessee as a graduate transfer.

Hockman announced he has committed to the Blue Raiders in a social-media post Thursday, about a week after announcing he would leave the Wolfpack.

The redshirt junior and former Florida State transfer started nine games for N.C. State, helping the Wolfpack to eight wins and an appearance in the Gator Bowl. He threw for 1,820 yards and 12 touchdowns, starting the first two games before Devin Leary took over after being sidelined for much of preseason camp due to COVID-19 protocols.

But Leary went down to a season-ending leg injury against Duke on Oct. 17, and Hockman started the final six games.

  Comments  

Sports

Blues’ Blais suspended 2 games for illegal check to head

January 14, 2021 9:00 PM

Football

Browns’ Kareem Hunt eyes Super Bowl, bragging rights in emotional return to Kansas City

Football

Jeff Seidel: Lions new GM Brad Holmes is an exciting hire who wants ‘game wreckers’

Sports

Miller, No. 9 Maryland pull away from Minnesota 90-73

January 14, 2021 8:53 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service