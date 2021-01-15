Sports

Edmonton hosts Montreal after McDavid’s 3-goal game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens (0-0-1, fifth in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (1-1-0, third in the North Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit Edmonton after Connor McDavid scored three goals in the Oilers' 5-2 win against the Canucks.

Edmonton went 11-9-4 in division action and 17-11-6 at home during the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Oilers compiled a .905 save percentage while allowing 2.9 goals on 31.9 shots per game last season.

Montreal went 9-13-2 in division games and 17-14-3 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Canadiens averaged 2.9 goals on 34.1 shots per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

