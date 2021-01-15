Lamar looks for home win vs Texas A&M-CC

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3-7, 0-1) vs. Lamar (3-10, 2-3)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar looks for its fourth straight win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Montagne Center. The last victory for the Islanders at Lamar was a 69-66 win on Jan. 25, 2017.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has benefited heavily from its seniors. Perry Francois, Jalen White, Myles Smith and Nolan Bertain have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team's scoring this year and 78 percent of all Islanders points over the team's last five games.FIELD GOALS FOR FRANCOIS: In 10 appearances this season, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's Francois has shot 63.1 percent.

SLIPPING AT 66: Lamar is 0-9 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 3-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

STREAK STATS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has lost its last four road games, scoring 55.5 points, while allowing 70 per game.

STINGY DEFENSE: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has held opposing teams to 66 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Southland teams. The Islanders have allowed just 62.2 points per game over their last five games.

