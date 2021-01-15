Sports

Ferguson lifts Lipscomb over North Florida 84-72

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Romeao Ferguson had a season-high 21 points as Lipscomb topped North Florida 84-72 on Friday night.

Parker Hazen had 17 points for Lipscomb (9-6, 4-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Greg Jones added 15 points. Ahsan Asadullah had 14 points and four assists.

Josh Endicott had 15 points for the Ospreys (3-10, 1-2). Emmanuel Adedoyin added 15 points. Carter Hendricksen had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Other Sports

Sean Couturier injured, but Travis Konecny’s first career hat trick, Carter Hart’s goaltending lift Flyers over Penguins, 5-2

Baseball

Javier Baez, Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras sign 1-year deals with Cubs, avoiding arbitration

Basketball

Late game mistakes vs. Cavs extend Knicks’ losing streak to 5 games

Sports

Martinez, Jackson lift Wagner past LIU-Brooklyn 76-74

January 15, 2021 10:58 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service