Sports

Davis leads Texas State past UALR 63-59

The Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Marlin Davis had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Texas State to a 63-59 win over Arkansas-Little Rock on Friday night.

Davis also had eight turnovers but only five assists.

Caleb Asberry had 18 points for Texas State (8-4, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Mason Harrell added 16 points.

After entering the locker room at the half with a 34-25 lead, Texas State managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored by five points in the second half. The Trojans’ 25 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Ruot Monyyong had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans (7-5, 3-2). Nikola Maric added 13 points and eight rebounds. Marko Lukic had 11 points.

Markquis Nowell, whose 15 points per game heading into the matchup led the Trojans, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Sow carries UC Santa Barbara past UC San Diego 69-52

January 15, 2021 11:02 PM

News

Bucks hold off Mavericks 112-109 for 4th straight victory

January 15, 2021 11:02 PM

Football

QB McKenzie Milton making his transition from UCF to FSU

Baseball

Javier Baez, Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras sign 1-year deals with Cubs, avoiding arbitration

Basketball

Late game mistakes vs. Cavs extend Knicks’ losing streak to 5 games

Other Sports

Sean Couturier injured, but Travis Konecny’s first career hat trick, Carter Hart’s goaltending lift Flyers over Penguins, 5-2

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service