Celtics face the Knicks on 5-game win streak

New York Knicks (5-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (8-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston heads into a matchup against New York as winners of five consecutive games.

Boston finished 9-6 in Atlantic Division play and 26-10 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Celtics averaged 113.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 107.3 last season.

New York went 2-11 in Atlantic Division action and 10-23 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Knicks shot 44.7% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Robert Williams III: out (health and safety protocols), Kemba Walker: out (left knee), Carsen Edwards: out (health and safety protocols), Jayson Tatum: out (health and safety protocols).

Knicks: Alec Burks: out (ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out (right knee).