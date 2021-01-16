Utah Valley (5-5, 3-0) vs. Seattle (7-6, 0-1)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle seeks revenge on Utah Valley after dropping the first matchup in Seattle. The teams last played each other on Jan. 15, when the Wolverines shot 52.6 percent from the field while limiting Seattle's shooters to just 34.2 percent on their way to the 93-92 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Seattle's Darrion Trammell has averaged 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists while Riley Grigsby has put up 18.7 points and five rebounds. For the Wolverines, Fardaws Aimaq has averaged 17.5 points and 15.1 rebounds while Jamison Overton has put up 16.5 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Trammell has had his hand in 48 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. Trammell has 20 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Seattle is 0-5 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 7-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

PERFECT WHEN: The Redhawks are 6-0 when they block at least five opposing shots and 1-6 when they fall shy of that mark. The Wolverines are 5-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.3 percent or worse, and 0-5 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: The Seattle offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 12th-best rate in the country. The Utah Valley defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 279th among Division I teams).

___

