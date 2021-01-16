No. 20 Virginia Tech looks for road win vs Wake Forest

No. 20 Virginia Tech (10-2, 4-1) vs. Wake Forest (3-4, 0-4)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Virginia Tech looks for its third straight win over Wake Forest at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Wake Forest's last win at home against the Hokies came on Jan. 31, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: Virginia Tech has benefited heavily from its seniors. Keve Aluma, Tyrece Radford, Justyn Mutts and Nahiem Alleyne have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team's scoring this year and 66 percent of all Hokies points over the team's last five games.ACCURATE ALUMA: Aluma has connected on 30 percent of the 30 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Virginia Tech is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Hokies are 2-2 when scoring any fewer than 74.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Deacs have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Hokies. Wake Forest has an assist on 32 of 66 field goals (48.5 percent) across its past three matchups while Virginia Tech has assists on 34 of 80 field goals (42.5 percent) during its past three games.

LOOSENING UP: Wake Forest's defense has forced 15.4 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 11.8 turnovers over its last five games and 10 over its last three.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25