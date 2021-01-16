UCSB looks to sweep UC San Diego

UC San Diego (2-2, 0-2) vs. UC Santa Barbara (7-3, 3-2)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Santa Barbara goes for the season sweep over UC San Diego after winning the previous matchup in Santa Barbara. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 15, when the Gauchos outshot UC San Diego 43.9 percent to 38.8 percent and had eight fewer turnovers on their way to the 69-52 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: UC San Diego has benefited heavily from its seniors. Toni Rocak, Jake Killingsworth, Gabe Hadley and Mikey Howell have combined to account for 55 percent of all Tritons points this season.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: JaQuori McLaughlin has accounted for 45 percent of all UC Santa Barbara field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 14 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: UC Santa Barbara has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 83.2 points while giving up 56.8.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tritons have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Gauchos. UC Santa Barbara has 55 assists on 83 field goals (66.3 percent) over its previous three outings while UC San Diego has assists on 51 of 71 field goals (71.8 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TRITONS: UC San Diego has held opposing teams to 59.5 points per game this year, the 10th-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25